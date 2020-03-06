President Trump surveys tornado damage, marvels at ‘tremendous heart’

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Donald Trump has toured a neighborhood in Tennessee reduced to rubble by a tornado earlier this week and marveled at “the tremendous heart” he witnessed.

He also offered a message for survivors and those who lost family members, saying: “We love them, they’re special people.”

- Advertisement -

Trump toured hard-hit communities in Putnam County, where a tornado tore a 2-mile-long path, killing 18 people, including five children under 13.

Many more people were injured. Statewide, the death toll stood at 24 from a pair of storms.

Trump toured one street Friday where eight people were killed.

The street was filled with debris where houses once stood.