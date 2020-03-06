Polk County looking for plumbing scam suspect

BENTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Polk County investigators are looking for a suspect in a plumbing scam.

They say Doyle Green placed ads in local papers offering plumbing services.

- Advertisement -

Investigators have four complaints of people who say they gave him money, but he never did the work.

Sheriff’s deputies have warrants for him for Contractor Misapplication of Payments, Home Improvement Provider Failing to Provide refund and Failure to Appear on Theft.

If you know where they can find Doyle Green, please call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 423-338-4540 or send them a message on their Facebook page.