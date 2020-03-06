Nashville musicians to hold concert for tornado relief

By The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Dan Auerbach and more Nashville artists will hold a benefit concert to raise money for people impacted by a recent deadly tornado. The concert called “To Nashville, With Love,” will be held Monday and feature artists like Old Crow Medicine Show, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne, Yola and more. Some in Nashville’s music community were touched by the storm that hit early Tuesday. East Nashville music venue The Basement East was hit along with the office for Dualtone Records.

- Advertisement -

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)