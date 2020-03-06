Money Delivered for Projects in East Tennessee

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Residents in the east Tennessee area can expect an improved quality of life in the upcoming future thanks to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

Officials traveled to east Tennessee delivering checks for rural development in local counties.

Two grants were awarded in Bradley County Friday morning.

The first program, the Site Development Grant, will support the Spring Branch Industrial Park framework.

“We at E.C.D. can help recruit a company out here in Bradley County. A company that’ll create jobs and invest in this community” said Assistant Commissioner of T.D.E.C.D. Sammie Arnold.

The second grant will support the community on the east side of Bradley County.

One location that will benefit from the Community Development Block Grant, also known as C.D.B.G., is Taylor Elementary. The grant was presented to assist with infrastructure improvements, such as sewage conditions. Nearby homes will benefit from the funding as well.

Both awards totaled a little over 1.5 million dollars.

A second presentation took place in Athens, Tennessee.

“We are spending our time in East Tennessee delivering checks for a couple of fantastic projects that are focused on our rural communities” said T.D.E.C.D. Commissioner Bob Rolfe.

Five check were offered.

McMinn and Monroe Counties received the broadband and accessibility grant, providing internet service to 1,600 citizens.

Marion County also received funding for additional E-M-T services.

The towns of Englewood and Tellico Plains were offered C.D.B.G. grants.

“We’ll revitalize our sewer system and we’ll be able to bring much needed utilities for new jobs and business to Englewood” said Mayor Jason Hitt of Englewood.

The same grant will improve water quality in Tellico Plains.

“These are programs that we put together at the state that are matching funds to help these rural communities -hopefully bringing additional prosperity” said Rolfe.