Lauren Alaina releases new music on Getting Good

Collins Parker
NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Tennessee Valley native Lauren Alaina releases new music on Friday.The “Getting Good” EP has six new songs.She posted on her Instagram account “I can’t believe we have finally put out new music. I’m so excited to share where I’ve been the last few years.”

The EP includes three songs she has previously released for radio, including the current single “Getting Good” and the song she wrote for her father “The Other Side.”

Plus three brand new songs she co-wrote.

Getting Good EP Track Listing:

  1. In My Veins (Lauren Alaina, Cary Barlowe, Hillary Lindsey, Jesse Frasure)
  2. Getting Good* (Emily Weisband)
  3. Somebody Else’s Problem (Alaina, Frasure, Geoff Warburton)
  4. Ladies In The ’90s ( Alaina, Frasure, Amy Wadge)
  5. Country In Me* (Alaina, David Garcia, Emily Weisband)
  6. The Other Side* (Alaina, Zach Kale, Jon Nite)

“These six songs are my heart! This music shows the ups and downs. These songs are my heartbreaks, my inspiration, new love and loss. I hope you love them.”

