Kerrick Thorne Lifts Howard to Region Title Over Tyner

East Ridge, TN-(WDEF-TV) Howard big man Kerrick Thorne scored 19 points to lead the Hustlin’ Tigers to a 66-58 victory over Tyner for the Region 3-AA title on Thursday at East Ridge high school. It was Howard’s first win over the Rams in four tries this season. Tyner enjoyed a one point lead at halftime even though they played the entire second quarter without stay player Kobe Smith, who was injured in the first quarter. Smith tried to enter the game in the third quarter, but went back to the bench. He gutted it out in the fourth quarter, and he helped lead a Rams comeback. Howard pushed their lead to 14 early in the fourth quarter. That’s when Kobe Smith went to work, as he hit three treys in the final quarter. Smith’s three with 1:40 to play cut Howard’s lead to five. But on the Hustlin’ Tigers next series, Meechie Bowen banked home a three pointer as Howard held on for the win.