DALLAS BAY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Strong winds fed a house fire in the Dallas Bay community this morning.

The fire broke out at a home on Hale Road before 10:30 AM.

- Advertisement -

Half of the mobile home was on fire when firefighters first arrived.

Then while they were attacking the blaze, a propane tank on the back side exploded.

The home was a total loss.

Three people, along with several chickens and pot belly pigs were put out by the fire.