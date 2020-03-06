Fire Destroys Dallas Bay Home

DALLAS BAY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Strong winds didn’t help firefighters trying to put out a blaze at a mobile home in the Dallas Bay area.

It happened shortly before 10:30 a.m., Friday, at a home in the 9100 block of Hale Road.

When volunteer firefighters arrived, half of the building was up in flames, then a propane tank exploded while they tried to put out the fire.

Other fire departments and animal control also had to be brought in to help fight the fire, and take care of several chickens and pigs.

No one was hurt.

The American Red Cross is helping three people, since the mobile home was destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.