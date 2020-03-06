Fannin County Tax Commissioner Arrested

BLUE RIDGE, Georgia (WDEF) – It took just two weeks to build a case against the tax commissioner of Fannin County.

The Sheriff’s Office asked the G-B-I to investigated 63 year old Shirley Sosebee on February 27th.

- Advertisement -

They had gotten a complain that she forged a signature on a deed.

The victim says she was trying to get a county owned property for the use of her family.

On Thursday, Sosebee was arrested for Forgery in the First Degree and Violation of Oath by a Public Officer.

The investigation is continuing.