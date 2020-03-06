Ensworth Overwhelms Baylor Girls in State Final Four

Nashville-(WDEF-TV) The Baylor girls were overwhelmed by Ensworth in the state Final Four on Friday at Lipscomb University. The Tigers beat Baylor 66-24 to improve to 27-0 on the year. Ensworth is ranked 10th in the nation by MaxPreps, and their pressure defense was too much for the Lady Raiders to handle. Ensworth raced out to a 23-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. They collected 15 steals and forced 25 turnovers. Bella White led Baylor with 12 points, while Dontavia Waggoner led Ensworth with 20 points. Baylor finished their season with a 24-6 record.