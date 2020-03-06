Briarcrest Downs Baylor Boys 61-41 in Final Four

Nashville-(WDEF-TV) Hot shooting Briarcrest Christian beat Baylor 61-41 in the state Final Four Friday at Lipscomb University. The Saints shot 56 percent on the afternoon, including 8 of 10 shooting from the floor in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Chandler and Marcellus Brigham provided the one-two offensive punch for Briarcrest. Chandler scored 19, while Brigham added 26. Grant Johnson led Baylor with 12 points, while Nick Kurtz enjoyed a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Baylor ends their season with a 16-10 record.