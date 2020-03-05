Troy Cox State Farm taking tornado donations

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Across the state people are reacting to the devastation of the deadly tornadoes that have ripped through the state, with that has also been an out poor of donations.

The Troy Cox State Farm Office is now turning their building into a supply donation drop off.

All donations will be given to people affected in Putnam county.

“Please drop off any items such as bottled water, non perishable food, personal hygiene items, clothes, etc.”

Troy Cox has close ties to Putnam and knew he had to lend a helping hand.

“A bunch of our friends have showed us pictures and this is just our way of lending a helping hand, and being a good neighbor agent.”

Cox says you can drop off donation and supplies at their office till five p.m. today. The location is 6550 Old Dayton Pike in Hixson.

The Cox family will be leaving tomorrow morning to deliver donations to those in need.