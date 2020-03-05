The Tennessee Aquarium opens turtle exhibit

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Tennessee Aquarium has partnered up with the American Zoo Association to start a turtle conservation project.

The Aquarium raises these turtles from the time they hatch until they can be moved to larger facilities.

Many of the turtles at the Tennessee Aquarium are no longer found in the wild and can only be found in captivity.

“The pressure on turtles, both from the development of land as well as the use of the animals in trade. Both as pets and in the illegal food trade has really put tremendous pressures on turtles. So, it really is necessary we intervene and protect these turtles in captivity.”

The Tennessee Aquarium’s exhibit dedicated to turtles is now open downtown.