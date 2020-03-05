CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- People looking to turn their life around for the better took the first step today at the new life job fair.

The American Best Job Center offered a job fair for former convicts or anyone dealing with legal trouble.

The event is meant to inspire people that their journey is not over.

Joe Jenkins, a former inmate himself, took the time to speak at the event, “People need to understand no matter what if you have a felony or went to prison, it’s not over. Success is still on the other end. There’s no such thing as my life is over. It’s all about what do you do to prepare for the next level and how hard are you willing to work for it.”

The job fair is a two event ending on Friday March 6th, 2020.