CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A 50 year old man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child.

The victim was under the age of 13.

Kenneth Arnold was convicted in January of aggravated Sexual Battery, rape and Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure.

Judge Barry Steelman on Thursday gave him a pair of nine year prison terms.

Arnold will also be put on the sex offender list for life.