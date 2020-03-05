Hamilton County Preparations for COVID-19 Outbreak

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- The first case of the coronavirus in Tennessee is now confirmed.

“As of last night, we have our first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Tennessee” said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.

The man diagnosed is said to be isolated in his Williamson County home with mild symptoms.

The other people living with him are now quarantined while being monitored and evaluated.

Cases of the coronavirus in the southern region have been mild and no one in Hamilton County has been tested. Officials in our area are speculating the what if situation if a spread does occur and they’re taking action.

“One of our earliest roles and one that continues today is monitoring the health of returning travelers from affected areas” said Administrator of Health Becky Barnes.

Local partners are collaborating on a constant basis, updating their emergency plans to fit the COVID-19 outbreak specifically.

A resource team has also been created to provide education and planning assistance to businesses, schools, day cares, nursing homes, faith based institutions and the list is growing.

The Hamilton County Health Department is activating an information hot line call center for individuals with concerns or questions and organizations needing guidance.

But an outbreak may may be inevitable.

“It’s just a matter of time before we get a case here in Hamilton County and we’re prepared” said Director Chris Adams of Hamilton County Homeland Security.

Officials from Hamilton County Schools are ramping up their preparation as well.

“Teachers and leaders we’re going to be doing some work within schools to provide additional resources for schools at the school level to ensure that they’re able to disinfect on a daily basis” said School Superintendent Bryan Johnson.

Students who are sick are encourage to stay home and free of any illness before returning to school.