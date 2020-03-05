First Coronavirus Case Found in Tennessee

UPDATE, 10:54am (AP): Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey says the patient is an adult male living in Williamson County who recently traveled out of the state. Piercy says the patient is isolated at home and his household contacts are being evaluated. The Health Department is compiling a list of other people who may have been in contact with him and reaching out to them for testing.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The first case of the coronavirus in Tennessee confirmed by TN. Gov. Bill Lee. According to officials, he is an male adult in Williamson County. The person is under quarantine at his home. The patient has a recent history of travel.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee has activated a task force to coordinate the state’s efforts to prevent and treat coronavirus. Lee’s office said Wednesday the task force will oversee precautionary measures, resource allocation, emergency response plans should the need arise.

Governor Lee held a press conference Thursday morning on the coronavirus.

