Experts give tips on avoiding scams when donating to tornado victims

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — As people in our area give to tornado victims, the Better Business Bureau has tips on how to donate.

Experts say when disasters happen some scammers want to take advantage of the situation.

They want you to be wary of door to door solicitations, because you don’t have transparency or accountability.

Jim Winsett, with the Better Business Bureau, suggests you donate to organizations you know to avoid scams.

“So the wise thing to do is to do your research on the charitable organization and feel good about the fact that you are supporting and helping, but you want to donate as to where you know those monies will go to good use,” Winsett said.

If a nonprofit asks you for a contribution, click here to see if it’s registered online.