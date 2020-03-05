Cleveland Beats Rival Bradley Central For Region Title

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) The Cleveland Blue Raiders beat rival Bradley Central 69-61 on Thursday night at Bradley Central to claim the Region 3-AAA tournament title. The game was moved from White Co high school to Bradley Central’s Jim Smiddy Arena. Bradley Central trailed 30-26 at halftime. The Bears hit over 50-percent of their shots in each of the final two quarters, but Cleveland also made their shots, hitting 60-percent in the final period to secure the win. The Blue Raiders were also 15 of 17 from the foul line on the evening. Jacobi Wood led the Blue Raiders with 17, while Tray Curry topped the Bears with 21 points.