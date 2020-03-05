CHI Memorial lands naming rights for Red Wolves stadium

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The new soccer stadium for the Chattanooga Red Wolves has a name.

It will be called CHI Memorial Stadium.

- Advertisement -

It will be the first professional soccer stadium to open in Tennessee.

“CHI Memorial is a great fit for this partnership,” said stadium developer and Chattanooga Red Wolves owner Bob Martino.

“It has been important to us to privately fund the stadium so public funding can go toward supporting public schools and city infrastructure. Major partnerships like this make that possible. We look forward to joining their mission of encouraging a stronger, more connected community.”

Related Article: Red Wolves Have Not Tasted Defeat in Two Months

Memorial is getting more than just publicity at Red Wolf matches.

The stadium will also host the Dalton team, college national championships, and exhibition games. They also will add non-sports events like festivals, concerts and family events.

“CHI Memorial has a long history of investing in the growth and development of the communities it serves. We are excited to be able to contribute not only to the appreciation and growth of soccer, but to the community as a whole,” said Janelle Reilly, CEO of CHI Memorial.

“We’ve been fans of this project since its inception and are excited to take our dedication to health and wellness to the next level through this new partnership.”

The Red Wolves hope to have the stadium ready to go for their first game in April. But the weather has put them behind. They expect to at least have the field in shape for the opener in 22 days.