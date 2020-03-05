Chattanooga sending public works crews to tornado zone

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – 10 Public Works crew member are on their way to help with brush and debris removal after deadly tornadoes killed at least 24 people and destroyed multiple neighborhoods.

This crew will be heading to Mount Juliet to assist in recovery efforts.

The City of Mount Juliet, was directly hit by the EF-3 tornado that tore through Tuesday morning and they are in dire need of help.

Ricky Colston with Public works says these men have been given the tools they need to help in a moments notice.

“The people that I asked their was no hesitation they were ready to go. I let them know yesterday at a very short notice they packed a bag and left out for two to three days possible now. I’m sure we’ll have other volunteers.”

Three Knuckle Boom Trucks and operators are going.

Inside the trucks will be three two-man cutting crews and crew cabs with supplies.