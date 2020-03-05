Baylor Girls and Boys Basketball Teams in Final Four Friday

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Both the Baylor girls and boys basketball teams tip in the state final four Friday.

The Lady Raiders take a 14 game winning streak to Nashville, but they have to face an Ensworth team that’s 27-0 on the season.

Said head coach John Gibson:”Probably the biggest challenge will be just slowing them down a little bit. They play up and down the floor a little bit. Like to pressure you and play fast. We play fast sometimes, but that will not be to our advantage tomorrow. We’ll need to try to get them in a little more of a controlled basketball game.”

The Baylor boys are making their third straight appearance in the Final Four as they take on Briarcrest Christian. Getting back to Nashville has been quite an accomplishment for the Red Raiders, and they better pack their offense.

Said head coach Mark Price:”I’m really proud of our guys. We’ve got an exceptionally young team. We lost seven seniors a year ago. I think we you are able to achieve an accomplishment with a young team it’s pretty significant. This is a game where we are going to have to score points. That’s going to come down to probably. That’s going to come down to probably making perimeter shots and Nick (Kurtz) being able to establish something in the paint a little bit.”

Baylor and Ensworth play at 1pm est at Lipscomb University with the Baylor boys facing Briarcrest at 2:30pm.