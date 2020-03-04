Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – March 4th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Some Showers, But Most May Stay To Our South, And The Upcoming Weekend Looks Great!



Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue through the morning. It’s looking dry and a little cooler, with lows in the upper 40’s.

Increasing clouds with a few late day showers possible for Wednesday, but most of the rain will stay South of the immediate Chattanooga area. Highs will be near 60.

A few showers are possible Wednesday night into Thursday , but most of the rain will stay to our South and southeast, with highs in the 50’s on Thursday.

Drier, breezy, and cooler for Friday with more sunshine and highs staying in the low to mid 50’s. After a cold and frosty start, the upcoming weekend is looking mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs Saturday in the upper 50’s and lows 60’s on Sunday.

Some rain returns for Monday night and Tuesday.

59 & 38 are our seasonal highs and lows.

