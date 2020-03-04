Volkswagen is Direct Hiring for 600 Positions

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- This spring is the perfect time to become a Volkswagen employee.

Volkswagen Chattanooga is putting all of their energy into hiring in the upcoming months.

Hundreds of positions are waiting to be filled.

“We know Volkswagen is growing.There’s an increasing demand for our product” said President and C.E.O. of Volkswagen Chattanooga Tom Du Plessis.

The V-W Atlas is prospering with a 37% increase in sales from 2018 to 2019.

The Cross Sport is on its way to make its debut at dealerships.

The Chattanooga plant is also in the midst of expansion to build new electric vehicles.

DU Plessis says the increased production requires more people in house, “I want to announce the next step in our growth and the next step of our growth is starting with a direct hire.”

Volkswagen has hired employees on a contract basis for the past 10 years. But starting March 23rd production and maintenance applications will be accepted directly through the company for the next several months.

“Our goal is to hire up to 600 new Volkswagen production employees.”

Positions will be open body shop, assembly, paint quality, and logistics areas of the plant.

A majority of the hiring will be for second and third shift workers with a starting pay of 19 dollars an hour.

Du Plessis says the Volkswagen transitioned 54 contract employees into permanent work status in February of this year, “We will continue throughout 20-20 to convert variable workforce into our permanent workforce.”

New applicants can sign up for notifications regarding hiring or just apply here WeAreVolkswagen.com.

Once V-W Chattanooga finishes their hiring period of 600 new employees, the overall staff will be up to 4,100 people.