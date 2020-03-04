Usher donates funds to provide local students with musical instruments

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – An international artist is paying tribute to his musical roots in Chattanooga.

Today the Hamilton County school system announced a donation from Usher’s Community education fund and the Little Kids Rock program.

The money will provide music educators and their students with instruments.

Keyboards, guitars, drum sets and more will be implemented into class rooms for students to better embrace the world of music.

Several teachers, principals and other educators were in attendance.

There was a student band and choir performance along with a special tribute by Usher himself.

“I discovered my passion in music and entertainment in school at Dalewood in Chattanooga Tennessee. So I’m really proud to not only support but also to give the kids the tools they need in Hamilton County.”

Brainerd Band Director Tracey Frazier adds “I’m really excited about it and I think it’s going to also enhance the general music programs and not just at the high school level but elementary and middle school as well.”

More musical tools will be provided to Hamilton County students in the future.