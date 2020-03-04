Trump attacks Sessions ahead of primary runoff for US Senate

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — President Donald Trump lashed out at former Attorney General Jeff Sessions as the Alabama Republican advanced to a primary runoff in his quest to win back his old U.S. Senate seat.

Sessions held the seat for two decades, but was forced into a runoff with a political newcomer after being wounded by Trump’s prior criticisms of his recusal in the Russia investigation.

The newest Twitter scolding by Trump on Wednesday could further damage Sessions’ hopes of a political resurrection. Sessions fell short of winning the GOP nomination and will face former college football coach Tommy Tuberville in a Republican runoff.

The winner of their March 31 runoff will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones.

Here are the actual vote totals (Note Roy Moore finished 4th)

U.S. Senate Class II GOP – Primary

2,281 of 2,281 precincts – 100 percent

r-Tommy Tuberville 239,173 – 33 percent

r-Jeff Sessions 226,675 – 32 percent

Bradley Byrne 178,302 – 25 percent

Roy Moore 51,248 – 7 percent

Ruth Page Nelson 7,183 – 1 percent

Arnold Mooney 7,134 – 1 percent

Stanley Adair 6,584 – 1 percent

r-Advances to runoff