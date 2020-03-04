Salvation Army Chattanooga helps with Nashville tornado aftermath

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — People with the Salvation Army in Chattanooga have been asked to go to Nashville to help with the aftermath of the tornado.

Kimberly George will serve as the public information officer for middle Tennessee for one week.

She left this afternoon.

She says they are calling in resources from every corner of the state.

“There are mobile kitchen units that have come in to middle Tennessee from all over as well as personnel and so I am going up to be a public information officer to get the word out as far as what help we need and what the communities can do to support middle Tennessee,” George said.

If you would like to help victims of the tornado, the Salvation Army asks that you donate money.

