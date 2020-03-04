Putnam County/Cookeville tornado update

COOKEVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Putnam County officials tonight say they only have one person still missing from the tornado strike.

She is Leah Suzanne Weeks.

Officials have now located the other dozens of people reported missing, without recording any more fatalities today (crews did recover the remains of another body, but that death pre-dates the storms).

Also this evening, the National Weather Service announced that the tornado that hit the Cookeville area was an EF-4 storm, with winds hitting 175 mph.

They will have more on the path and width of the tornado(es) in the coming days.

For now, they are sticking with 2 tornadoes hit the region, but that could be changed at a later date.