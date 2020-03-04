Mom to Mom: Boost Your Family’s Immunity All Year Long

Here are some tips from Dr. Justin Pearce to help boost your family’s immune system all year long.

The first tip is to change your kid’s diet. Stop eating sugar. Sugar causes inflammation and inflammation is going to lead to immune system issues and so we want to make sure that we reduce sugar as much as we can.

Pack your kids’ lunch to take to school. Many schools feed children products that are full of high fructose corn syrup and it’s all inflammatory. It’s all a bunch of sugars and it’s just not good and healthy for them. Give them something nutritious, send them something you know that’s good for them and it’s going to feed their body what they need.

The final tip is to give your kids certain supplements that can boost the immune system. Vitamin D3 is one of the most important things, and especially during flu seasons. Taking something like elderberry can help. And then overall, a probiotic is really going to stimulate the immune system and help people going to the bathroom and just help overall health as well.

