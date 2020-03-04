Meigs Co Downs Red Bank 55-48 For Region Title

East Ridge, TN-(WDEF-TV) The Meigs Co girls basketball team stopped a red hot Red Bank team in the finals of the 3-AA tournament on Wednesday night at East Ridge high school. The Tigers won 55-48 to snap the Lady Lions 15 game winning streak. Meigs Co got on a run in the second quarter to push the lead to double digits. They were ahead 34-26 at halftime. Then Ansley Wade hit a three pointer for Meigs County to open the third quarter. Red Bank cut the lead to six in the final minutes, but that was a close as they got. Both teams advance to the sub state this weekend.