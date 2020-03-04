MAGIC BEHIND THE MOCS [PART 3]: Forward Stefan Kenic

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Mocs are headed to the Southern Conference tournament as the sixth seed, finishing the season with a 10-8 record. The Mocs’ success this year has been in large part thanks to some big new additions to the roster.

News 12’s Angela Moryan sat down with forward Stefan Kenic to see how he’s fitting in with Coach Lamont Paris’ style of offense.

Mocs will play third-seeded UNCG on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals. As the sixth seed, Mocs received a bye from the first day of play.

