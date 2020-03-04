James Bond film release pushed back due to coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The release of the James Bond film “No Time To Die” has been pushed back several months because of concerns about coronavirus and its impact on the global theatrical marketplace. MGM, Universal and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli say Wednesday that the film would be pushed back from its April release to November 2020. “No Time To Die” will now hit theaters in the U.K. on Nov. 12 and worldwide on Nov. 25. Publicity plans for the film in China, Japan and South Korea had previously been canceled because of the outbreak.

