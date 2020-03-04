Grundy County Sheriff’s Office holds donation drive for tornado victims

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is doing its part to help people in Putnam County who were impacted by the deadly tornado.

At Grundy County High School, it’s busy as people drop off items. Deputies and students with the explorer post are organizing a donation drive that will help people in Putnam County.

“I think it is good to come together as a community and support the people that were affected by the tornado,” said Haley Sanders, a student.

Sheriff Clint Shrum says one of the reasons they are doing this is because some of his deputies lost loved ones in the deadly tornado.

“Our office was kind of impacted indirectly through some deputies that had some family members that were killed there. So first of all we want to help because that is part of the law enforcement family. Second of all is this, this is what Grundy County does. This is who we are. Today politics don’t matter. None of that stuff matters. Today is about helping people and helping mankind,” Sheriff Shrum said.

Some of what they are collecting includes water, hygiene products and paper towels.

Debbie Roche, who just moved to Grundy County, wanted to pitch in.

“I just wanted to help because I know that if it was me going through all of that I would want somebody in another county to step up and help out. So I got in the car and tried to figure out how to get to monteagle to do some buying and I got lost a couple times and bought my stuff and came back. But God just spoke to me and said you better get down there,” Roche said.

Students were impressed with the turnout.

People can drop off donations until Friday, March 6, and they will deliver everything on Saturday, March 7.