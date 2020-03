SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – Investigators have arrested a suspect in the death of a man in Jackson County.

The body of Charles David McEwen was found behind a home on Jackson County road 140 in the Estillfork community on Sunday afternoon.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested Raymond Lawrence Talley from Woodville.

They are charging him with murder, possession of meth and some gun charges.

Authorities are not releasing a possible motive for the incident.