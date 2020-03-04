College student falls out of moving SUV on Foothills Parkway

GATLINBURG, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Maryville College student has died after falling out of a moving vehicle on the Foothills Parkway.

It happened last night around 10:30 inside the national park.

- Advertisement -

18 year old Maiah Reilich-Godino from Maine was sitting in the open window of a Jeep Patriot SUV while it was moving.

Officials say she was pulling up on the roof rack on top.

But it gave way and she fell out of the window.

Reilich-Godino had only been at Maryville College for a few months.