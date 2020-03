Here is a formula you can use to help determine how fast you should walk or run when exercising.

220-Your Age = MHR (Maximum Heart Rate)

- Advertisement -

You won’t want to exercise at 100% of your MHR so exercise at take 80% by multiplying by .8. If you’re just starting out, go 60%. by multiplying by .6.

Use a health tracker to monitor your heart rate while you’re exercising.

For more information check us out on the My Best Me page.

Sponsored in part by: