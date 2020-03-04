“90210” star pays tribute to Luke Perry on anniversary of death

“Beverly Hills, 90210” star Ian Ziering on Wednesday wrote a stirring tribute to Luke Perry on the first anniversary of the late co-star’s death. Perry unexpectedly died last year after suffering a “massive stroke” at the age of 52.

“Hard to believe it’s been a year since losing Luke,” wrote Ziering on Instagram. “Though time heals wounds, the pain of loss lasts forever. Miss you so much pal.”

The caption accompanied a black and white photo of Perry and himself when they were younger.

This was not Ziering’s first tribute to Perry. When news of Perry’s death first broke in 2019, Ziering took to social media to express his sadness. Ziering said on Instagram at the time that he would, “forever bask in the loving memories we’ve shared over the last thirty years.”

Former “90210” cast member Christine Elise McCarthy also re-posted a photo of herself and others, including Perry, on her Instagram story in remembrance Wednesday.

In recent years, Perry captivated a new generation of television viewers with his role as Fred Andrews on the popular CW series “Riverdale.” The show is based on the characters of Archie Comics, which first began publishing their famous “Archie” comic strip in 1941.

Molly Ringwald, who portrayed Perry’s estranged wife on the teen drama, also posted a tribute to her co-star on the anniversary of his death.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year since we lost this beautiful soul,” Ringwald wrote on Instagram. “Your presence is felt and you are missed every day, my friend.”

“Riverdale” star Madelaine Petsch also posted a touching Instagram story in honor of Perry.

“Woke up and realized it’s been a year since we lost you,” she wrote. “Not a day goes by where I don’t miss you.” The actress posted a photo of the pair and a heart emoji as well in the story.

While Perry was mainly a star of the small screen, he posthumously appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.” The film that took home two Oscars in 2020, but fans of the actor were upset when he was not included in the “In memoriam” tribute at the 92nd Academy Awards in January.