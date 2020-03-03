Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – March 3rd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Scattered Showers And Storms To Begin The Day Tuesday!



Lots of clouds, fog, and drizzle through the morning with an isolated shower or storm likely.

- Advertisement -

Scattered showers and storms will start out the day today. A wet start will give way to a drier and warmer afternoon with highs around 70. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 40’s by Wednesday morning.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and still looking dry for Wednesday. A little cooler, with highs near 60. Cloudy and cool Thursday, with areas of rain moving back in early with highs staying in the mid 50’s.

Drier, breezy, and cooler for Friday with more sunshine and highs staying in the low to mid 50’s. Right now, the upcoming weekend is looking mostly sunny and pleasant.

Related Article: Summer storms prompt lightning safety awareness

59 & 38 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.