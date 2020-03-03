Vols John Fulkerson Leads Tennessee’s Upset of 6th Ranked Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – John Fulkerson scored a career-high 27 points, and Yves Pons made several key jumpers down the stretch as Tennessee rallied from a 17-point deficit to upset No. 6 Kentucky 81-73. The Wildcats led 51-34 early in the second half before the Volunteers outscored them 29-9 over 10:09 to lead 63-60. Kentucky tied it at 63, but Yves Pons answered with a 3-pointer and Fulkerson added two free throws to stay ahead. Pons then added consecutive jumpers to make it 72-66 with 1:48 left and the Vols made seven free throws in the final minutes to seal the win. Tyrese Maxey had 21 points for Kentucky.

