Verizon blames Chattanooga outage on Nashville tornadoes

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The tornadoes in Middle Tennessee have created phone and digital outages in our area.

Verizon customers seem to be the hardest hit.

The latest map shows extensive outages in Chattanooga.



The company issued this statement today:

We are currently experiencing a service interruption for some customers in Cookeville, Mt. Juliet, Lebanon, Clarksville and Chattanooga, TN due to fiber damage caused by the tornadoes that hit the Nashville area overnight. Our engineers and emergency crews are aware of this issue and are working tirelessly to resolve it as quickly as possible. We are also in the process of deploying mobile network assets and other community resources to the hardest hit areas. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by these storms.

AT&T saw much fewer outages in Chattanooga. But there was a spike this morning. Service has resumed to normal by the afternoon.