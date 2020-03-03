Suspect search leads to school lockdown in Dunlap

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – The search for a suspect led to a school lockdown in the Sequatchie Valley this morning.

Sheriff’s deputies were trying to serve outstanding warrants near the apartments on Highway 28 on Robert Lee Neal (aka Lil Homie).

- Advertisement -

But Neal got away on foot.

Authorities put all Sequatchie County Schools on soft lockdown as a precaution while they searched for him.

If you know where he is, please contact the Dunlap Police Department at 423-949-3319 or Dispatch at 423-949-9912.

Related Article: Video shows mail carrier throwing package

Neal was last seen wearing jeans, a green shirt, and a light colored ball cap.