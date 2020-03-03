Mayor Andy Berke endorses Democratic Candidate Joe Biden

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – In Tennessee, voters want Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for President.

And democratic voters in Hamilton County also voted for Biden in today’s election.

Biden came out on top in Hamilton County, followed by Bernie Sanders, and then Michael Bloomberg.

Tonight, several gathered at bluebird row apartments to support Biden.

Mayor Andy Berke was one of those people.

He believes Joe Biden is the right person for the job.

“Vice president Biden came here in the aftermath of our July 16th terrorist attacks. I watched the way he connected with military families, comforted them, understood their loss, really thought and prayed for our city. It is that kind of attitude that makes me endorse Joe Biden,” says Mayor Berke.