Marty Haynes is re-elected as Hamilton County Assessor of Property

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – The race for Assessor of Property in Hamilton County only had two candidates.

Both of them are Republicans.

- Advertisement -

No democrats qualified for the race.

But the incumbent, Marty Haynes easily won re-election.

Taking a look at the numbers.

A big turn out for Marty Haynes Tuesday evening.

Haynes says he believes his experience in this job made him worthy of re-election and its a sense of confirmation.

“The things we have worked over the last four years have come to fruition. The public believes in good government, I truly believe that. Today is confirmation of that, they want good government and they want folks to lead in a positive manner,” says Marty Haynes.