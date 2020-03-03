Health experts react after two coronavirus cases reported in Georgia

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF) — Health experts in Northwest Georgia react after two cases of coronavirus are reported in the Atlanta area.

At the North Georgia Health District, director Zachary Taylor says people shouldn’t be afraid after two coronavirus cases were reported in the Atlanta area.

“They were in a family unit. One of the family members had traveled to Italy and that is probably where the infection occured. At this point in time we don’t have evidence of community transmission, but we are expecting that that is going to happen in Georgia as that is happening across other parts of the United States. And we are prepared for that,” Taylor said.

Some people are more prone to getting the coronavirus than others.

“I would say that the persons who are at most risk are the persons who are elderly, the persons who have some type of chronic illness, certainly if they have some type of immune suppression, those persons are at the greatest risk of having a severe respiratory illness related to this particular coronavirus,” Taylor said.

While there are no cases in the Dalton yet, they are prepared if that happens.

“The first thing that people need to recognize is that they should protect themselves and the best way to protect themselves is the way that they should be protecting themselves from any upper respiatory viral illness at this time of year,” Taylor said.

Doctors recommend people wash their hands, stay at home if they are sick and thoroughly clean surfaces.

For more information visit the Georgia Department of Public Health website.