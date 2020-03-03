HCS Board Members get final facilities recommendations

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – School Board members tasked MGT Consulting Group with taking a look at their schools and coming up with a master plan to present the board.

So, for the past few months there have been community meetings and revised proposals.

But, on Tuesday night the board saw the final plan the consultants recommend.

“I think it’s time for the board to roll up their sleeves and get to work and really to codify a plan that we can vote on the next three or four months and put it out there for the community to see and know which way and which direction we’re going to move,” School Board Member Tucker McClendon said.

In total this proposed plan includes 11 new buildings, 27 renovations, and 9 closed sites.

The closed sites are Tyner Middle School, CSAS, Alpine Crest, Rivermont, Lakeside Elementary, Normal Park Upper and Lower, Dawn Program and Soddy Daisy Middle.

The price tag on this plan is over $891 million spread out over multiple phases.

Each phase could last around three years to complete.

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger was at the meeting.

News 12 asked him about the funding for this proposed plan, Coppinger said it’s just too early to talk about where the funding would come from.

“We’ll be looking at some creative ways and again we’ll be tightening up our belt and number of different things we’ll try to do that to be able to make that possible,” Mayor Coppinger said.

School officials now have their sights on figuring out what happens next with this proposed plan.

Community meetings and a joint meeting with county commissioners have been discussed.