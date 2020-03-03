Hamilton County Mayor in Nashville as tornadoes swept through

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger was in Nashville when tornadoes swept through the state early Tuesday morning.

He was in a hotel downtown for a business trip and said that he about two miles away from a tornado.

“I was actually awaken in the middle of the night by what I thought was an amber alert, but it was a weather alert and then almost immediately it came over the intercom system in the hotel and asked us to report to the lobby that there was a tornado warning,” Mayor Coppinger said.

He said he was on the 6th floor and immediately the elevator was down.

“I was really impressed by the way people were cooperating and being very conscience of not only their safety, but the safety of the ones around them,” Mayor Coppinger said.

He added that his prayers go out to all the people in Nashville, Davidson County and Putnam County.

Tornadoes have killed at least 25 people in Tennessee.