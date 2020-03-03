Golden Apple: Luanda Harrold

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Luanda Harrold is a team player, who loves her job.

Harrold teaches 3rd grade at Hardy Elementary.

She likes her students to have fun while learning.

But she also wants them to know they can turn to her for help if they need it.

Robin Bambrey is the Principal at Hardy.

“Miss Harrold is the leader in our building; the teacher leader in our building. Classroom management is her specialty. Her students are consistently on task. And every student has a voice in her classroom.”

Harrold has been a teacher for 19 years, and this is her third year at Hardy Elementary.

“I love the excitement in the kids faces. I love when they finally get something that after it has been a challenge for them. And also I just like having fun with them. I joke a lot around with my kids. They know that Miss Harold is funny sometimes, but they also know when I’m serious, and when it’s time not to be silly.”

Harrold has wanted to be a teacher since she was a 4th grader.

That passion shows in the classroom.

“I want nothing but the best. I love working with kids. I love what I do. So I just want them to be successful.”

Her dedication and passion have earned her this week’s Golden Apple Award.