First ride featuring Mickey Mouse debuts at Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – The Walt Disney Co. was built on the shoulders of Mickey Mouse. So it may come as a surprise that there has never been a theme park attraction based on the lovable rodent. That’s about to change with the debut of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway ride on Wednesday at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World. The ride gives visitors the impression that they are watching a cartoon featuring Mickey and Minnie come to life as the Disney characters look for the perfect place for a romantic picnic and then end up on a train ride on the “Runnamuck Railroad.”

