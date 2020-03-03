Charlotte Coach Will Healy Can’t Escape ‘Rocky Top’ Ahead of Vols Season Opener

Ringgold, GA-(WDEF-TV) Charlotte football coach Will Healy was the guest speaker for the Chattanooga FCA fundraising banquet on Tuesday at the Colonnade in Ringgold.

Healy is a Chattanooga native and former Mocs assistant, who is set to begin his second season as the 49er’s head coach. He led the school to their first ever bowl game last year. This season Charlotte opens against Tennessee in Knoxville. And of course Healy would love to pull an upset like Georgia State did last year on Rocky Top.

Said Healy:”I have a feeling the Georgia State conversation is not just getting brought up in our building, it’s probably getting brought up in their building too. I’m sure they’re convinced that will never happen again. I know they’re on the right track. I wish we would have gotten them a little earlier, but now they’re really rolling. An unbelievable opportunity for our guys. My five-year-old Eli is singing ‘Rocky Top’ every twenty minutes, so I’ve got to get him to stop doing that.”