Boston Marathon Bomb Survivor Speaks

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The lives of many changed forever after two bombs exploded during the 2013 Boston Marathon.

Heather Abbot was a working professional from Boston.

- Advertisement -

It was another day in the city until the tragic scene unfolded.

Abbot had been catapulted from the blast and suffered a severe injury to her leg.

After unsuccessful surgeries, Abbot made the brave decision to amputate her leg.

She spoke at Siskin Hospital’s “Life Beyond Disabilities” luncheon telling her story.

“There was blood and glass everywhere. I couldn’t hear very well” said Heather Abbot.

“I also noticed that my foot was in tremendous pain. I knew I wanted to get away from the direction of the street where the bombs had exploded but I knew I wouldn’t be able to get up and run.”

Tuesday’s luncheon helped Siskin Hospital to provide services to those with poor or no insurance.